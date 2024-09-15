RSS chief attends tree plantation programme in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a tree plantation programme in Rajasthan's Alwar city on Sunday, officials said.

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav, state environment minister Sanjay Sharma and others accompanied Bhagwat who came to Alwar on Friday.

Yadav, who is Member of Parliament from Alwar, said that Bhagwat planted a sapling during the programme that took place in Matru Van Park.

He said that Matru Van Park is being developed in Alwar to increase green cover, inspired from Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

Other RSS and BJP leaders were also present in the programme.

Earlier, Bhagwat addressed RSS volunteers at Indira Gandhi stadium in Alwar and will stay in the district till September 17.