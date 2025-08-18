RSS chief bats for greater role for women in decision-making processes

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday underscored the significance of participation of women in work and decision-making processes, saying half of the population cannot be left out if society has to be transformed.

Addressing a book launch event here, Bhagwat asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh itself follows the idea and takes decisions on various issues in coordination and consultation with the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, which was set up in 1936 for women to function as an organisation parallel to the RSS for men.

"Samaj ko sudharna hai toh, aadhi aabadi ko alag nahin rakh sakte (If society has to be transformed, half of the population cannot be left out)," the RSS chief said.

He was responding to a common question that keeps coming from the media and other sections on why the RSS does not allow women to join the organisation and work for it.

Speaking on this issue further, Bhagwat stressed that once a person joins the RSS and dedicates his life to the service of the nation and society as a 'swayamsevak', his family naturally becomes part of the "RSS family".

"The number of swayamsevaks we have, at least that many women are also with us. Someone is (the swayamsevak's) mother, or his wife or his sister," he said, adding the RSS swayamsevaks are able to fulfil their responsibilities because women in their family want them to do it. PTI PK RT RT