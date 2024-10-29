RSS chief Bhagwat arrives in Gwalior to attend 5-day training camp of pracharaks

Gwalior, Oct 29 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Gwalior on Tuesday to participate in a training camp of pracharaks (full-time volunteers) of the organisation beginning from October 31.

A Sangh office-bearer said Bhagwat reached the Madhya Pradesh city in the afternoon and will stay in a Saraswati Shishu Mandir (a chain of schools run by an RSS-affiliated outfit) during the training camp.

He informed that 554 Sangh pracharaks from across India will participate in the camp.

Earlier, an official press release informed that the camp, 'Akhil Bharatiya Varg', will be organised from October 31 to November 4, in which pracharaks working for 31 affiliated organisations will take part.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other top functionaries of the Nagpur-headquartered saffron organisation will also take part in the camp. The programme will include discussions on the work being done by the Sangh across various fields, the release stated.

This 'Akhil Bharatiya Varg' is organised once in four to five years, it added. PTI COR ADU RSY