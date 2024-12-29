RSS chief Bhagwat, general secretary Hosabale mourn Acharya Kishore Kunal

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday expressed grief at the passing of Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former IPS officer and secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, saying he was an efficient administrator and a scholar of the Bharatiya knowledge tradition.

Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna on Sunday, his family said.

A 1972-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, he was chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT) and founder secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs several hospitals in the state.

"The news about the demise of Acharya Kishore Kunal ji, former senior police officer and secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna, is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones," Bhagwat and Hosabale said in a joint statement.

They said Kunal was an efficient administrator and a stalwart in the social-cultural and religious-spiritual field.

"He was a scholar of the Bharatiya knowledge tradition and an active participant in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the work of temple construction in Ayodhya," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders said.

"May God grant ultimate peace to his soul by giving him a place in his feet. Om shanti," they added.