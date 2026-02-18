RSS chief Bhagwat interacts with Lucknow University students amid protests by NSUI

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday interacted with students and research scholars at the University of Lucknow during his two-day visit to the city as demonstrations led by the Congress' student wing were held against his visit.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief met students, research scholars and members of the academic community at the university as part of the organisation's centenary outreach initiative, sources said. The interaction, his first of the day, concluded in the afternoon.

Ahead of the programme, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, staged a protest against Bhagwat's visit to the campus.

NSUI's Uttar Pradesh vice president Ahmed Raza Khan told PTI the protest was against the RSS chief's arrival at the university.

He alleged that the RSS has contributed to "polarisation" in society and said that the visit of its chief to a university known for promoting secular values and traditions "was not appropriate".

Khan, who participated in the protest, said that five others who joined him were taken into custody by the police.

A police officer told PTI that the detainees were taken to the local Hasanganj police station where they were detained briefly as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The official said the detainees would be released after the RSS chief's programme concluded.

Bhagwat's visit to the university comes amid an ongoing debate over the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s new regulations.

The Supreme Court on January 29 had stayed the recent UGC equity regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, saying the framework is "prima facie vague", can have "very sweeping consequences" and may end up dividing society with a "dangerous impact".

Lucknow University had also witnessed massive protests against the proposed regulations in recent weeks, making Bhagwat's interaction with students particularly noteworthy.

Later in the evening, Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with working professionals and prominent citizens at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan as part of the second programme of the day, sources added.

Earlier, addressing a 'social harmony' meeting at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar on Tuesday, Bhagwat said that "everyone must abide by the law" while responding to a query on the UGC guidelines issue.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the recently stayed UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, he said if any law is found to be flawed, there is a constitutional mechanism to amend it.

"Law has to be followed by all. If a law is wrong, there are ways to change it," he said, adding that caste should not become a cause of conflict in society.

He stressed that a sense of belonging and harmony in society can prevent such disputes. "Those who have been left behind must be helped to rise. All are ours. The world progresses through coordination, not conflict," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also called for greater unity and organisation within the Hindu society, expressing concern over declining population growth among Hindus and alleged instances of forced or inducement-based religious conversions.

He said efforts should be made to bring back those who wish to return to the Hindu fold.

Bhagwat further said families should be encouraged to have at least three children, citing studies that suggest societies with fertility rates below replacement levels face long-term decline. PTI KIS SKY SKY