Mohan Bhagwat lauds Modi as 'tapasvi' for following stringent religious exercise

Ayodhya: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "tapasvi", saying he followed a far more stringent religious exercise than he needed to for the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

"We heard that the prime minister followed a stringent religious practice before attending the 'pran pratishtha' today. He followed a far more stringent exercise than he was asked to. I know him for a long time. He is a tapasvi," Bhagwat said.

Both him and Modi are contemporaries and go back many decades. They are incidentally of the same age of 73 years.

The prime minister followed an 11-day special religious exercise during which he adhered to a strict regimen, including drinking only coconut water and sleeping on a blanket over the floor.

He also visited a number of temples across several states with links to Lord Ram.

In his brief address, Bhagwat asked, "Modi is doing 'tap' (stringent religious practice) alone but what we will all do", describing the consecration ceremony as a golden day and urging people to do their duties now.

He asked people to let go of all conflicts and stop fighting over small disputes.

Citing the Bhagwad Gita, he asked people to follow the path of truth, compassion, probity and discipline, calling for mutual harmony and a sense of service to others.

That only what one believes in is correct is not proper as others may also have their own beliefs and wishes, Bhagwat said.

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying that the earth has enough for everyone's need but not everyone's greed.

This will also lead to India becoming the "Vishwa Guru", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said.

The ceremony marks the return of India's self-belief and identity, he said.

Bhagwat said Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and he salutes their hardwork and sacrifices.

"But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were disputes (kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united," he said.

Knowing that Ram is everywhere, people have to coordinate among themselves, he said.