RSS chief Bhagwat to attend Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national conference in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend a national conference of the volunteers and office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram scheduled to start in Haryana’s Samalakha town on Friday.

The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), holds the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarta Sammelan every three years.

“The conference will be inaugurated by Ramesh Bhai Ojha, a famous Bhagwat kathakar from Gujarat, on September 20 (Friday),” Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram’s publicity and media communication head Pramod Pethkar told a press conference here on Monday.

All the ‘karyakartas’ (volunteers) will get a two-day “inspiring company of Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat, from September 21 (Saturday),” Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram’s publicity and media communications head Pramod Pethkar added.

On Friday, members of as many as 80 different tribes of the country will perform puja in different pandals on the premises of the conference venue in the presence of the RSS chief, showcasing their worship methods to send out "a message of unity", he said.

The RSS chief will address the gathering on this occasion, he said.

At the conference, Pethkar said, various sessions will be held in the presence of the RSS chief to discuss a range of issues including ongoing activities and programmes of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in different parts of the country.

At least 2,000 volunteers of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram including those from Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to attend the three-day national conference, he said.

In a press note, the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram said, "Presently, the country is going through an emotional debate on nation, faith and culture. In such a situation one thing is very important (to note) that loss of faith is the loss of culture, and loss of culture is loss of identity".

"The conference organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Samalakha will give a message to all of us that culture unites, protects and secures the security of the country," it added. PTI PK RHL