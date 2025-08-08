RSS chief Bhagwat to inaugurate cancer care centre in Indore

Indore, Aug 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate a medical centre providing affordable treatment to cancer patients here on Sunday, a city-based trust said.

The centre is being set up on the premises of 'Madhav Srishti', a healthcare project run by 'Guruji Seva Nyas' since 2021.

Bhagwat will inaugurate the new Arogya Kendra where affordable treatment will be offered mainly to cancer patients, Nyas trustee Manishi Srivastava told reporters.

It will provide diagnostic services and therapies including radiation and chemotherapy besides Ayurveda, naturopathy, homoeopathy, acupuncture and neuropathy treatments.

An RSS functionary said Bhagwat will also attend an internal 'Sadbhav Baithak' (harmony meeting) on Sunday, where around 300 participants including heads of organisations from various communities will be present. The meeting will focus on promoting social harmony and inclusiveness, he added. PTI HWP LAL KRK