RSS chief Bhagwat to undertake 3-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir from Friday

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day tour beginning October 13, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Bhagwat's visit to the Union territory comes amid RSS leaders travelling across the country to review the functioning of the organisation, according to the statement.

During the tour, the statement said, the RSS chief will chair a workers meeting on October 14 to review the functioning of the organization in the Union territory and the social upliftment activities being conducted by it.

He will also chair a coordination meeting the next day and address a gathering of volunteers in Kathua district, the statement said, adding that the RSS is completing 100 years of its establishment in 2025 and that the work on its expansion target will also come up for discussion during Bhagwat's tour. PTI TAS SKL IJT IJT