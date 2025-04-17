RSS chief Bhagwat to visit Aligarh after 14 years; tight security arrangements in place

Aligarh, Apr 17 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold meetings with senior Sangh functionaries from the Braj region and review efforts to strengthen grassroot presence during his five-day visit to Aligarh beginning Thursday.

Security has been stepped up for Bhagwat's visit, his first to the city in 14 years.

According to RSS sources, Bhagwat's visit is part of the Sangh's outreach programme in the lead-up to its centenary celebrations, which will begin this year on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

During his stay, the RSS chief is expected to review expansion plans, particularly efforts to strengthen grassroots presence at the gram panchayat level.

While there is speculation that senior BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh may meet Bhagwat during his stay, there has been no official confirmation of such meetings so far.

The visit is being viewed as a significant organisational event for the RSS, particularly in the Braj region, as it aligns with the Sangh's wider strategy to reinforce its base ahead of its 100th anniversary.

In view of his visit, elaborate security arrangements have been made. "Security arrangements for this five-day visit are fully in place," Aligarh District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Aligarh Range, Prabhakar Chaudhary, who inspected the preparations at the Keshav Sevadham Complex on Mathura Road -- the primary venue for Bhagwat's meetings -- also briefed the media.

"Security in and around Sevadham has been further tightened, and strict vigil is being maintained at all crowded locations, including railway station and bus depots," he said.