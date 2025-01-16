RSS chief Bhagwat's statement shows he doesn't believe in Constitution: Congress

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks that India's "true independence" was established on the day of Ram temple's consecration, saying the statement has made it clear that he does not believe in the Constitution.

Advertisment

The opposition party also said Bhagwat's statement was an insult to those who fought and made innumerable sacrifices for the freedom of the country.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks were twisted by the BJP and wrongly portrayed.

Baghel's remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi said his party was fighting the "BJP, RSS and the Indian state itself", triggering a row with the BJP alleging that everything the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha does or says is in the direction of breaking India and dividing the society.

Advertisment

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters here, Gandhi had hit out at the RSS chief, saying his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration amounts to treason and is an insult to every Indian.

Addressing a press conference along with Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera at the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road here, Baghel said Bhagwat's statement clearly shows that he does not believe in the Constitution.

"It also means that he is insulting our ancestors who fought for independence and made innumerable sacrifices," the Congress leader said.

Advertisment

Baghel highlighted Gandhi's remarks that if anyone would have given a statement like Bhagwat in any other country, that person would have been arrested.

"Mohan Bhagwat and his people have been speaking against the Constitution and they want to change the Constitution," Baghel said.

Baghel said Gandhi's statement was twisted and portrayed wrongly. He said Gandhi had pointed out that the RSS had captured all institutions.

Advertisment

Bhagwat on Monday said the date of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

He said after India got political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a written Constitution was made according to the path shown by that specific vision, which comes out of the "self" of the country, but the document was not run according to the spirit of the vision at that time. PTI ASK KSS KSS