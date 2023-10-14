RSS chief calls for strengthening country's social harmony

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday exhorted members of the Sangh and affiliated groups to work for the protection of the environment, cementing social harmony and strengthening the traditional family system in the country.

He was addressing Samanvah Baithak of various organisations affiliated with RSS here, the organisation said in a statement.

Over 100 swayamsevaks of 38 organisations of the Sangh Parivar attended the meeting in which various social issues were discussed.

Bhagwat, who reached Jammu on a three-day tour on Friday, emphasised the need for further spreading organisational networks so as to reach out to every home with the message of the RSS.

He especially focussed on spreading the organisation's network ahead of the centenary celebrations of the foundation of RSS to be observed in 2025.

In the Samanvah Baithak, the RSS chief reviewed various projects initiated by the local units for the development of villages and rural economy, the statement said.

He gave some suggestions to the members who have taken projects for village development and social harmony in the society.

Bhagwat also interacted with the students of the hostel of Sewa Bharti at Keshav Bhawan in the city.

He is scheduled to address volunteers in Kathua district on Sunday. PTI TAS ZMN