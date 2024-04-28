RSS chief had opposed reservations in past, now says he is not against quotas: Rahul

Daman, Apr 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Mohan Bhagwat over his "Sangh always supported reservations" remark, saying it was the RSS chief who had expressed his opposition to quotas in the past.

Advertisment

Addressing a campaign rally at Daman in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gandhi also claimed that those persons who have opposed reservations are joining their (RSS') party (read BJP) and being welcomed into the party fold.

Gandhi alleged the RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to abolish the Constitution and various institutions to make their leaders "kings" of the country and help "20-22 billionaires".

"Narendra Modiji and RSS want to rule the country like the erstwhile kingdom", he said, adding that the BJP and RSS want "one country, one language and one leader" (system).

Advertisment

Notably, Bhagwat earlier in the day said in Hyderabad that the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat referred to a video in circulation and said it falsely claims that the RSS is opposed to reservation.

"RSS chief makes a statement that RSS is not against reservation. It was he (Mohan Bhagwat) who had made a statement that he was opposed to reservation. Those who are against the reservation (policy) are joining their party (BJP). They welcome all those who are against reservation, and then he (Bhagwat) says he is not against reservation," Gandhi alleged.

Advertisment

Stating that the battle between the Congress and the RSS-BJP is an ideological one, Gandhi appealed to people to vote for "protecting" the Constitution.

"The Constitution has served as the foundation, the seed from which these institutions have emerged. They want to abolish the Constitution, democracy, and different institutions, and make the RSS-BJP kings (leaders) the kings of the country," the Congress leader said.

At the foundational level, the ideology of the RSS and BJP is to destroy the Constitution, whereas Congress wants to protect it, he said.

Advertisment

"At the foundational level, the difference (between the two ideologies) is that we are protecting the Constitution and all that it has offered to India. On the other hand, the target of the RSS and the BJP is to destroy the Constitution anyhow," Gandhi said.

He also said the Constitution offered India democracy, the right to vote, and reservations to crores of people.

Framing the political discourse as a clash between two ideologies of Congress and BJP, Gandhi alleged the BJP and RSS are proposing "one country, one language and one leader" (system).

Advertisment

"On the one hand, the Congress says the identity, culture, history and language of a place should be protected and every place should be run by natives. On the other hand, the BJP and RSS say there should be one country, one language and one leader," he said.

Questioning the rationale behind the "one language, one leader" principle, Gandhi said it is natural that the people of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Gurajat will speak Tamil, Bengali, and Gujarati languages, respectively.

He dubbed the administrator of the UT of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Praful Patel, a "king" installed by PM Modi who has been given a free hand to trouble people and demolish houses.

Advertisment

"Modiji and RSS want to rule the country like the erstwhile kingdoms. Praful Patel has nothing to do with the people, he believes he is the king of the place, and wants to do whatever he wishes. Whatever he is doing here, Modi is doing in Delhi," Gandhi alleged.

The king here has been asked to do whatever he desires with free will; demolish houses, disturb people, he claimed.

"And the king, Praful Patel, does whatever he likes to do and keeps pestering you. This is not just happening here but it is going on in the entire country," the Congress MP claimed.

Gandhi reiterated the allegation against the Modi government of waiving Rs 16 lakh crore loan of top billionaires.

"After forming a government at the Centre, Congress would make crores of people lakhpatis by depositing Rs 1 lakh in the bank accounts of women annually and offering apprenticeship to the educated unemployed youth," he said.

The Congress has fielded Ketan Patel against sitting BJP MP Lalubhai Patel in Daman and Diu Lok Sabha constituency. PTI KA PD NSK