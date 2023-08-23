RSS chief hails ISRO for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful touchdown on the lunar surface and said not only has India achieved this feat, but also become the first to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.

In a giant leap for its space programme, Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling India to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

"Until now no one had landed on the South Pole of the Moon. Our scientists achieved the feat of making India the first country to have landed its lunar mission in the south pole of the moon after years of hard work, not only for the country but for humanity across the world," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India is now moving towards becoming a country that would provide peace and prosperity to the world, he said.

"We are grateful to our scientists for bringing this moment of happiness for us through their hardwork. We thank all the scientists, the government and the administration who encourage them. We congratulate all of them," Bhagwat said.

With this touchdown on the Moon to script history after a flawless 41-day voyage and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.