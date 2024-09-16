RSS chief holds Sangh meeting in Alwar, seeks feedback from pracharaks

Jaipur: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat held an organisational meeting in Alwar on Monday and took feedback from the pracharaks as part of his efforts to strengthen the organisation.

According to a statement, he later took feedback about the Sangh work from the 'pracharaks' in two sessions and guided on the expansion and strengthening of the work keeping in mind the centenary year of the organisation.

On Tuesday, Bhagwat will participate in the Sri Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya at the Balnath Ashram. He will also plant a sapling there. After meeting with the state level workers of the Sangh, he will leave for Delhi from Alwar, the statement said.