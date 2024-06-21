RSS chief holds training session of volunteers in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat held a training session for volunteers of the organisation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, an RSS office-bearer said on Friday.

Bhagwat gave lectures on various topics such as character-building, how to become a good citizen, and what should be a volunteer’s approach towards the nation, environment and society, he said.

Bhagwat, who arrived in Jharkhand for the session on June 19, will stay till June 22.

Altogether 409 volunteers from Jharkhand and Bihar are taking part in the 20-day training programme which will conclude on June 26, Sanjay Kumar Azad, an RSS office-bearer, told PTI.

A tight security arrangement has been made for the training session by the Bokaro administration. PTI SAN NN