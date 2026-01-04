RSS chief in UP's Mathura to attend national executive committee meeting

Mathura (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday morning arrived at Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to attend the meeting of the national executive committee.

He will be staying in Vrindavan for seven days.

Four sessions will be held on the first day of the week-long meeting. During this time, 38 office-bearers of the national executive committee will present the outline of the programmes to be organised by the RSS in villages across the country to mark the completion of 100 years of the organisation.

According to the sources, the meeting will focus on spreading the organisation's message to every person and connecting as many people as possible with it through these programmes.

Discussions will also be held on migration from states, social harmony, and the unrest and violent incidents in neighbouring countries.

Sources also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of four states, including Uttar Pradesh, may arrive to hold discussions with Bhagwat during the national executive committee meeting.