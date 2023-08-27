RSS chief lays foundation stone of 'Vatsalya Peeth'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 'Vatsalya Peeth' in memory of the head nun of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth, Sadhvi Kanakprabha here. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the peeth at the premises of Jain Terapanthi Bhawan in Chhatarpur, Bhagwat called upon people to follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha. “Her every word had the power to transform human beings because of her knowledge, clear perception and experience,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

The event was organised by the Delhi Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha. PTI PK DV DV