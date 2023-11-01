RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Adityanath to address World Hindu Conference in Bangkok

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi adityanath will address the World Hindu Congress-2023 in Bangkok later this month, the event's organiser said on Wednesday.

The three-day conference, beginning November 24, is being organised by the World Hindu Foundation. This is its third edition, with the first held in Delhi in 2014 and the second in Chicago in 2018.

"Bangkok is set to host the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2023 from November 24 to 26, drawing together Hindus from diverse backgrounds for a spectacular three-day intellectual gathering," Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Swami Vigyananand said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to announce the participation of distinguished figures such as Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Mata Amritanandamayi, Yogi Adityanath, and more at the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2023 in Bangkok," he said.

The event, which will be held at the IMPACT Convention Center under the theme 'Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah' (dharma, the abode of victory), "promises a confluence of minds, said Vigyananand, who is also the managing trustee of the World Hindu Foundation.

Sharing details about the event, he said that WHC-2023 will encompass seven parallel conferences, each focusing on "crucial aspects" such as economy, education and academia, media, politics, organisations, unique leadership and contributions of Hindu women and youth.

With participation of delegates from more than 60 countries, the conference aims to provide a "comprehensive platform to explore and deliberate on challenges and opportunities before the Hindu community", he said.

Vigyananand said noted speakers like ZOHO founder Sridhar Vembu, scientist and author Anand Ranganathan, historian Vikram Sampath and others will share their insights at the conference.

"Additionally, the three-day conference will feature talks by experts, including Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trustee and Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, filmmaker Vipul A Shah, largest medical device manufacturer in Bharat - Skanray Technology Founder MD and CEO Vishwaprasad Alva, Stanford University professor Anurag Mairal, Nepalese billionaire Upendra Mahato, Pakistani human rights activist Faqir Shiva Kachhi among others," he added.

Organising committee chairman Susheel Saraff said the WHC functions as a "consistent global platform" for the Hindu community to engage in discussions and highlight their values, creativity and talents.

It applauds those who generate wealth and nurture connections among entrepreneurs, investors, and economists, aiming to build a more prosperous and equitable society, he said.

By celebrating achievements and strategising for a prosperous future, the WHC reinforces a shared vision "rooted in the core values of Hindu Dharma", Saraff said.

"As Hindus gather in Bangkok, the conference symbolises a commitment to a world that is prosperous, just and peaceful," he said.

"The Thailand government's recent decision to waive the visa requirement for travellers from India, combined with the WHC organizers facilitating group tours to South East Asian destinations such as Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Cham Temple in Vietnam, Prambanan and Bali in Indonesia, and more, makes this year's conference an unmissable opportunity," Saraff added. PTI PK PK ANB ANB