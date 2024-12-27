RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Chhattisgarh on 5-day visit

Raipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Raipur on Friday evening as part of his five-day visit to the Chhattisgarh capital.

Bhagwat reached Raipur by Vande Bharat train, an RSS functionary said.

He is on a visit to Raipur from December 27 to December 31. It is an organisational visit of the 'sarsanghchalak', he said.

During this, he will hold discussions with workers and senior officials in different sessions with the aim of strengthening the organisation, he added.

"Established in 1925, the RSS is entering the centenary year of its establishment in 2025-26. For this, the sarsanghchalak is visiting different provinces of the country. As part of the exercise, he will communicate with the RSS office-bearers and workers on the organisational issues of the Sangh in Chhattisgarh and the programmes being held in the centenary year," he said.

During his stay in Raipur, Bhagwat will discuss organisational work and there will be special discussion on the qualitative development of workers and volunteers, he added.

Bhagwat will discuss 'Panch Parivartan', self-realisation, social harmony, family awareness, environment-friendly development and civic duty, he said.

The Sangh has set a target to reach every village and urban area through branches in the centenary year.

Bhagwat's visit will prove to be very important in the direction of making the Sangh work omnipresent and all-encompassing in Chhattisgarh, he added. PTI COR NP