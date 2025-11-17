RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Guwahati on 3-day visit to Assam

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to Assam, its north-east media spokesperson said.

Bhagwat, after his arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, left for the RSS state headquarters in Guwahati, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with its members.

On Tuesday, Bhagwat is scheduled to address a citizens' meet where prominent litterateurs, editors and industrialists will participate in discussions, the RSS spokesperson said.

Bhagwat will address a youth meet on Wednesday, which will be attended by people from different walks of life, he said.

He will leave for Manipur on November 20, the spokesperson added. PTI DG DG BDC