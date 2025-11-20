RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Imphal for 3-day Manipur visit

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a three-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, his first since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Bhagwat landed at Imphal airport and was extended a warm greeting by the state functionaries of the organisation.

His visit is part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a state functionary of the organisation said.

During his three-day stay, Bhagwat will hold a series of closed-door interactions with RSS members to oversee the functioning of the organisation in the northeastern state, he said.

The RSS chief will also interact with entrepreneurs, tribal leaders from the Manipur hills, prominent citizens and leaders of youth organisations in the state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.