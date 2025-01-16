RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Kerala for organisational activities

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kerala on Thursday afternoon to take part in some organisational activities in the state from January 16 to 21, a source in the organisation said.

During his stay in Kerala there will be no public meetings or interactions with the media and Bhagwat will only be participating in various meetings with RSS workers across the southern Kerala region, the source said.

The RSS chief will arrive again in Kerala in February for two days and will hold public meetings at that time.

As a prelude to the RSS centenary celebrations, a one-day assembly of student activists will be held at the Paramabhattara Kendra Vidyalaya in Kolanchery in Ernakulam district on January 17.

Following this, Bhagwat will attend a full-uniformed gathering of student volunteers, according to an earlier RSS release.

He will return on the morning of January 21. PTI HMP HMP ROH