RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Ranchi on two-day visit

Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a two-day visit on Friday, during which he will attend organisational meetings and hold a closed-door interaction with tribal groups, a Sangh functionary said.

"During his visit to the Jharkhand capital, Bhagwat will hold a closed-door meeting titled ‘Janjatiya Sanwad’ with various tribal groups and their representatives on Saturday. Around 500 people will be present there including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders," the functionary said.

The five-hour meeting will start at 10.30 am and continue till 3.30 pm, he said.

The Sangh chief will meet RSS workers and leaders on Friday evening.

Bhagwat is scheduled to leave for Patna on Saturday evening.