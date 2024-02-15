RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attends Sangh's music event 'Swara Jhari' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday attended a musical event organised by the Sangh at Ghatkesar near here titled 'Swara Jhari', in which Oscar winning music director MM Keeravaani was a special guest.

As many as 81 Sangh members in the age group of 13 to 66 played various musical instruments. The compositions chosen for the ‘ghosh pradarshan’ (public performance) were based on Indian ragas.

The instruments played by the performers include bugle, side flute, side drum and bass drum.

Bhagwat was seen enjoying the show as the performers enthralled the gathering with their impeccable performance, which lasted for about two hours. PTI SJR VVK VVK ANE