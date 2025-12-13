RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity, cultural pride at Andaman meeting

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 13 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday urged Hindu society to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s message that every nation has a mission to fulfil and a destiny to reach.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the Virat Hindu Sammelan Samiti at the Netaji Stadium here, Bhagwat said strength, rather than truth alone, shaped global recognition in the present times.

"Vishwa satya ko nahi, shakti ko dekhta hai, jiske pas shakti hai, usko manta hai...bhale mann se nahi, par manta jaroor hai (The world does not acknowledge only truth; it also acknowledges strength. It may not accept the strength from the heart, but it does accept it)," he said.

Bhagwat said unity was essential to building a strong society and achieving national goals.

"If Hindus awaken, the world will awaken. The world believes that Bharat will show the path. Instead of wasting time on problems, we must look for solutions. To accomplish any task, strength is required, and strength comes only from unity," he added.

Narrating a story from the Mahabharat about Lord Krishna and a forest-dwelling monster, Bhagwat said confrontation was not always the answer.

"Arjuna and Satyaki tried to fight the monster, but with every blow it grew bigger. Krishna intervened, avoided confrontation and used presence of mind to subdue it without a fight. The lesson is that every problem does not need force; solutions depend on understanding the situation," he said.

The RSS chief said efforts to build a strong and healthy society must begin at home.

"Make friends in your locality, spend time with family members and hold regular family gatherings. Be proud of wearing traditional attire on special occasions and eating together as a family. It is important to love our own culture," he said.

"It is time to decide whether we want Swami Vivekananda’s portrait or Michael Jackson’s photo in our homes. Patriotism is a civic duty," he added. PTI SN MNB