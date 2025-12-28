RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls upon Hindus to make India 'vishwa guru' for welfare of world

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon Hindus to work towards making the Hindu society and India a 'Vishwa Guru' for the welfare of the world.

Addressing the valedictory function of Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a congregation of international Hindu organisations, he said Hindus and Swayamsevaks have to lead by example and demonstrate how human intellect can be directed towards global welfare.

"... Technology will advance. Social media will grow. AI will come. Everything will come. But, technonology's ill effects will not be there. Technology would not become owner of human beings. Human beings would remain the owners of technology," he said.

"Human intellect will move towards using technology for welfare of the world. Not the reverse. How it will happen? We have to live by example. This is before the entire Indian society," he added. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH