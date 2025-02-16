RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasises unity in diversity

Bardhaman (WB), Feb 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed the importance of embracing the world's diversity, saying Hindu society believes that unity itself embodies diversity.

Addressing an RSS programme at SAI ground in Bardhaman, Bhagwat reiterated the need for unity within Hindu society, remarking that even in good times, challenges will exist.

"We need to unite and organise Hindu society...The nature of the problem is irrelevant; what matters is how prepared we are to face them." The rally is being held following approval from Calcutta High Court, after initial refusal from West Bengal Police to grant permission.

He emphasised that the country was not created by the British, saying the notion that India is not united is something the British instilled in the people. PTI PNT MNB