RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bengal on 10-day visit

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in West Bengal on Thursday evening on a 10-day visit to assess the organisation's structure and engage with its leaders to discuss its future roadmap.

According to senior RSS leader Jishnu Basu, Bhagwat arrived in the state from Kerala.

"From February 7-10, Bhagwat will interact with RSS functionaries in Dakshin Banga zone, which includes Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas districts," Basu said.

"On February 13, he will move to Madhya Banga zone, covering the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Nadia," he added.

Bhagwat will also participate in a brainstorming session on February 11 and 12, and inaugurate a new RSS office in Madhya Banga zone on February 14.

Bhagwat will also attend a conference of RSS functionaries on February 16 at the SAI complex in Bardhaman, he said.