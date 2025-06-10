RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bihar

Patna, June 10 (PTI) RSS volunteers in Bihar on Tuesday received a pep talk from their chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a two-day tour of the state.

According to an RSS functionary, Bhagwat reached the state capital in the morning and spent the day holding "internal meetings" of the organisation besides addressing a "training camp" for the swayamsevaks.

Bhagwat (74) is likely to hold more such deliberations on Wednesday, before leaving the city in the evening.

Incidentally, the RSS chief's visit comes ahead of the state assembly polls, which are just a few months away. PTI PKD NAC MNB