RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Bihar on 5-day tour

Patna: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Bihar on Wednesday on a five-day tour of the state during which he will interact with cadres and attend other programmes, a functionary said.

Bhagwat reached Patna by flight and left for Muzaffarpur where he will spend the night and leave for Supaul on Thursday morning.

In Birpur sub-division of Supaul district, the RSS 'sarsanghchalak' is scheduled to inaugurate a new building of a Saraswati Vidya Mandir school, before returning to Muzaffarpur later in the evening.

The RSS chief will stay in Muzaffarpur till March 9. He is likely to meet 'swayamsevaks' and people associated with other Sangh affiliates.

His visit comes months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, where the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, has been trying to expand its base.