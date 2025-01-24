RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on 4-day visit in Bhiwandi; to hold meetings with office-bearers

Thane: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Maharashtra's Thane district for a four-day visit, during which he will visit 'shakas' and meet office-bearers of the organisation, a functionary said on Friday.

Bhagwat will stay in Bhiwandi, where he will visit the outfit's 'shakas' and hold meetings with office-bearers and activists of the Konkan region, RSS's Bhiwandi unit secretary Vijay Vallal said.

He said the RSS chief will participate in the flag hoisting function at a college on January 26 and address students.