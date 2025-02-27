RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on four-day Arunachal Pradesh tour

Itanagar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

During his visit, he would hold meetings with RSS functionaries, interact with indigenous faith leaders and participate in key organisational programmes, RSS sources said.

His visit to the easternmost state of the country from February 27 to March 2 is part of his ongoing nationwide tour ahead of the RSS's 100th anniversary, they said.

A key event during his stay is the 'Prant Karyakarta Shivir' (state-level functionaries' camp), scheduled from February 28 to March 2, at Abotani Vidya Niketan in Pachin village, Naharlagun. Around 900 RSS functionaries from different parts of the state are expected to participate in it, RSS sources said.

On Thursday evening, Bhagwat will meet around 130 indigenous faith leaders representing various tribes of the state.

On Friday, he will address 'swayamsevaks' at Seva Dham in Lekhi village, where group physical training exercises will also take place, the sources added.

Bhagwat will also meet several dignitaries and senior functionaries of ideologically affiliated organisations.

His Arunachal Pradesh visit follows a five-day engagement in Guwahati. After concluding his tour on March 2, he will return to Assam for further centenary-related engagements, the sources said.

RSS will complete 100 years of Vijaya Dashami this year, with various programmes planned across the country.