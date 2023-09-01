RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for ‘Bharat’ over ‘India’

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Bharat should be used instead of India and urged the people to inculcate the habit.

He said the name Bharat has been continuing since ancient times and it must be taken forward.

"The name of our country has been Bharat since ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same," Bhagwat said while speaking at a programme of Sakal Jain Samaj here.

"Our country is Bharat and we will have to stop using the word 'India' and start using Bharat in all practical fields, only then will change happen. We will have to call our country Bharat and explain it to others as well,” the RSS chief said.

Emphasising on the power of integration, Bhagwat said India is a country that unites all and added, "Today the world needs us. Without us, the world can’t run. We have connected the world through yoga." While maintaining that the British had replaced the Indian education system, the New Education Policy is an attempt to increase the feeling of patriotism among children, he claimed.

He also urged parents to make their children aware of Indian culture, tradition and family values.

Bhagwat said he will convey to the government a request put during the programme to observe a working day in the last week of September as ‘International Forgiveness Day’. PTI SSG SSG MNB