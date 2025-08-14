RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address religious congregation in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will address a religious congregation in Cuttack on Thursday afternoon.

He will also meet Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri later in the day, sources said.

Bhagwat, who arrived here on Wednesday evening, spent the night at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in the Mancheswar area in the city.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Bhagwat at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office late on Wednesday night, sources said, adding that some other senior BJP leaders and ministers also called on the RSS chief.

Bhagwat is the chief guest at the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Later in the evening, he will travel to Puri for darshan of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. After the temple visit, he will meet the Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Govardhan Peeth.

The RSS chief is scheduled to conclude his visit and depart from Odisha on August 15. PTI AAM AAM RG