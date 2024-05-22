RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on May 23

Agartala, May 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on May 23 on a six-day visit to the northeastern state, a RSS leader said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Bhagwat will join a training camp at Seva Dam, RSS state headquarters in West Tripura's Khayerpur.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to join a training programme for RSS pracharaks from different northeastern states. He will have a separate session with the pracharaks," RSS's state publicity in-charge, Tapas Roy told PTI.

Altogether 112 pracharaks from different northeastern states are participating in a 20-day training programme, he said.

Bhagwat is slated to leave the state on May 28. PTI PS RG