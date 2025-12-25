RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend valedictory event of Vishwa Sangh Shibir in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat would on December 28 attend the valedictory event of Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a congregation of international Hindu organisations.

The Shibir began on Thursday at the Kanha Shanti Vanam near here.

The members of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindu Seva Sangh, VHP and other organisations and their families are attending the event, a release said.

The three-day event is being attended by about 2,000 delegates from 75 countries.

It is a forum for the attendees from different countries to meet and exchange their views, it said.

The Vishwa Sangh Shibir (VSS) is held every five years. The event was held in 1990 in Bengaluru, followed by Vadodara, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Pune and Indore, the release said.

The main theme of VSS 2025 is 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam' (Dharma is the foundation of everything).

The VSS 2025 is being organised by Shri Vishwa Niketan, a registered trust based in New Delhi, which is dedicated to promoting Indian culture and heritage among Indians living abroad, including NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), the release added. PTI SJR SJR ROH