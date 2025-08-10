RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to be on three-day Odisha tour from August 13

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from August 13 during which he will meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and attend an event in Cuttack.

Senior RSS functionary Sumanta Kumar Panda said Bhagwat will reach Bhubaneswar in the evening on August 13 and stay at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in Mancheswar area.

Bhagwat will attend the Gaudiya Vaishnavism Sammilani at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack as the chief guest on August 14, Panda said in a statement.

He will then visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri in the evening, and later meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Gobardhan Peeth.

Bhagwat is scheduled to return from Odisha on August 15.

The RSS chief had last visited Odisha in May this year and attended a meeting of select volunteers of the organisation, Panda said. PTI AAM RBT