RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gujarat, attend organisational meetings and other events

Ahmedabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Gujarat from Tuesday to take part in various events, including organisational meetings of the RSS between September 29 and October 1 in Ahmedabad.

Bhagwat will arrive in Surat on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he will attend an event organised by Donate Life, an NGO working in the field of organ donation, according to a statement issued by RSS Gujarat's media in-charge Vijay Thakar.

At the event, to be held at an indoor stadium in Surat, Bhagwat will felicitate families of nearly 70 organ donors from south Gujarat region in the presence of doctors who performed surgeries to retrieve organs from the bodies of donors as well as beneficiaries who received a new lease of life following organ implant, Donate Life founder Nilesh Mandlewala said.

On September 28, the RSS chief will attend an event of YPO (also known as Young Presidents' Organisation) in Ahmedabad, the statement by Thakar said.

From September 29 till October 1, Bhagwat will chair various organisational meetings of the RSS in Ahmedabad, during which different issues pertaining to Sangh's activities in Gujarat will be discussed, the statement said.

Bhagwat will leave Gujarat on October 2 morning, it added.