RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Kerala

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Kerala from January 16 to 21 as part of organisational activities.

During his stay, Dr Bhagwat will participate in various meetings with RSS workers across the southern Kerala region, the organisation said in a release here on Wednesday.

As a prelude to the RSS centenary celebrations, a one-day assembly of student activists will be held at the Paramabhattara Kendra Vidyalaya in Kolanchery in Ernakulam district on January 17.

Following this, Bhagwat will attend a full-uniformed gathering of student volunteers, the release said.

The RSS chief is scheduled to return on the morning of January 21, it added. PTI TGB TGB ADB