RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Mathura Jun 12 for training camp

Mathura, Jun 9 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in the Farah area of this district on June 12 for a two-day visit for a training camp, an RSS functionary said on Monday.

He will participate in the organisation's 'Pratham Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg' (first-year training camp).

According to the Sangh's Prant Sah Prachar Pramukh, Kirti Kumar, Bhagwat will visit the Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Gau-Vigyan Anusandhan evam Prashikshan Kendra in Parkham village, where he is scheduled to address RSS volunteers on June 13.

On May 28, an RSS training programme took off in Meerut, Uttarakhand, and Braj regions.

The camp will continue till June 18.

A major gathering of 'shakha tolis' will be held on June 13. PTI COR ABN VN VN