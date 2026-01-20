RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan from Jan 21

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day visit to Jaipur starting on January 21, an RSS functionary said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur by air and proceed to Kishangarh, where he will halt overnight, Ramesh Agrawal, Kshetra Sanghchalak of the Rajasthan region, said.

On January 22, the RSS chief will participate in the 'Maryada Mahotsav' at Chhoti Khatu along with Jain spiritual leader Acharya Mahashraman. He will return to Jaipur later in the day for an overnight stay.

Bhagwat is scheduled to depart by air on the morning of January 23, Agrawal added. PTI AG PRK PRK