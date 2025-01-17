RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Ameda Nagaraja Temple in Kerala's Thrippunithura

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in Kerala to take part in organisational activities, on Friday morning visited the Ameda Nagaraja Temple at Thrippunithura here to offer prayers to the 'Saptha Mathrus' and 'Naga' gods.

According to a statement issued by the RSS, Bhagwat listened to the 'pulluvan' song and offered prayers to the 'Naga' gods at the temple.

He also offered prayers to the Saptha Mathrus -- the seven goddesses Brahmani, Maheshwari, Kaumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Indrani and Chamundi -- at the temple, the statement said.

The temple officials welcomed him with garlands and presented him with a 'Sapta mathru naga' sculpture made of silver which featured the globe being supported on top of a five-headed snake with images of the seven goddesses embossed on the pedestal.

The RSS chief honoured the sculptor M L Ramesh, who is also the Thrippunithura unit president of the Tapasya Kala Sahithya Vedi, with a shawl, the statement said.

RSS Ernakulam branch sanghchalak Ameda A Vasudevan, Kshetriya Pracharak P N Hari Krishna Kumar, Prantha Pracharak S Sudarsanan, Saha Pracharak K Prashanth and others also accompanied Bhagwat, it said.

Bhagwat is in Kerala from January 16 to 21 to take part in some organisational activities and during his stay here there will be no public meetings or interactions with the media, a source in the organisation had said.

The RSS chief will come to Kerala again in February for two days and will hold public meetings at that time, the source had said. PTI HMP HMP KH