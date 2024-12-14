RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat worships at Durga Temple in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Dec 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) here on Saturday and offered prayers, said Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy.

"RSS Chief came to see Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in the early hours of the day and as Minister of Endowments of this government, it is my duty and it is an honour to (for) me to receive him," Reddy told PTI Video.

Following special prayers at the temple, the RSS chief was bestowed with blessings by the priests, along with a portrait of the deity and laddu prasadam. Later, the Endowments Minister and temple authorities explained Durga Temple development works to Bhagwat. PTI STH ADB