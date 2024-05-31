RSS chief remembers Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday remembered queen Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary and said she was an ideal ruler who provided good governance and worked for the welfare of every section of society.

In a video statement, Bhagwat said she lived a simple life despite being a queen and cared for the weak and backward.

"This year marks the tercentenary of Punyashlok Devi Ahilyabai Holkar," he said and added that the 'Punyashlok' title is given to rulers who free their subjects from all kinds of deprivations and sorrows.

"She was widowed. Despite being a single woman, she did not only manage her big kingdom but also made it bigger and provided good governance," the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

She was, in fact, one of the ideal rulers of her time, he said and added that she was a symbol of women's capabilities.

Bhagwat said Holkar built industries so that her subjects could get employment. "She built them (industries) so well that Maheshwar's textile industry is still running today. It provides employment to many people," he added.

The RSS chief said Holkar cared for the weak and backward sections and had also eased the tax system. "She cared for farmers. Her kingdom was a good kingdom in every way," he said.

"Today we talk about the empowerment of women. Devi Ahilyabai has set before us an ideal example worth emulating. Despite being a queen she lived a simple life," he said. Bhagwat said the work she did was special in many ways.

She ran the state efficiently and had friendly relations with all the rulers of that time, he said. She was known for her strategies that prevented attacks on her kingdom At its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Nagpur in March, the RSS had announced it would organise programmes to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Holkar.

"Throughout this year, efforts will be made everywhere to remember her. This is a matter of great joy. I wish all the best to such an effort," Bhagwat said.