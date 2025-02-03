RSS Chief to visit Kerala on Tuesday

Kochi: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit on February 4.

After landing at the international airport here on Tuesday morning, he will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan in the evening, a statement said on Monday.

On Wednesday, he will address a conference being held as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday.

Bhagwat will leave the state on February 6, the statement added.

The RSS Chief was in the state for six days in January as part of organisational activities.