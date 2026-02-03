RSS chief to hold 'special dialogue' with people from different fields in Mumbai on Feb 7-8

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a "special dialogue" with people from different walks of life in Mumbai on February 7 and 8 as part of the RSS' centenary year celebrations, a senior functionary said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity chief) of the RSS, said people from the worlds of art, literature, films, sports, business, religion, politics and media will be present at the event which will take place at Nehru Centre in Worli.

Ambekar informed that the RSS chief will present before the eminent people the 100-year-long journey of the Nagpur-headquartered Hindutva organisation, its stand on various issues and future plan.

Discussions at the two-day event will also revolve around Sangh's thoughts, Hindutva and its vision for India, he maintained.

Ambekar said as part of the centenary year, similar programmes had been held in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, and Mumbai will be the last leg of this activity.

On February 8, Bhagwat will also take questions from the audience in two sessions, he added. PTI PR RSY