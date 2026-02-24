RSS chief to inaugurate Chadar Mahotsav in Jaisalmer from March 6

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) A three-day 'Chadar Mahotsav' and Dadaguru Ektisa Paath will be held in Jaisalmer from March 6 to 8, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat set to inaugurate the event, organisers said on Tuesday.

The highlight of the event will be a global collective recitation of Dadaguru Ektisa Paath by 1.08 crore devotees on March 7 at a fixed time across India and abroad.

Around 20,000 devotees are expected to attend the event in Jaisalmer along with nearly 400 saints from various spiritual traditions.

The programme is being organised under the aegis of the Dadagurudev Shri Jindattsuri Chadar Mahotsav Committee in the presence of Gachchhadhipati Acharya Shri Jinmaniprabha Suri.

Committee chairman and Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the initiative aims to promote faith, unity and spiritual awakening at a global level.

Organisers said that for the first time in 871 years, a formal ritual ablution of the sacred chadar will be performed. The chadar will be brought in a grand procession from Jaisalmer Fort to the venue. On March 8, Upadhyay Mahendra Sagar Maharaj will be conferred the title of Acharya.

Preparations, including the erection of large dome tents at Dedansar ground, have been underway for over a month.

A two-day national seminar on the contribution of the Dadaguru tradition to cultural unity and social harmony will also be organised.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma earlier released the event poster at his residence.