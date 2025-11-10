RSS chief to visit Rajasthan, hold meeting with workers

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four-day visit to Rajasthan from November 13 as part of programmes marking the organisation's centenary year and hold meetings with workers.

Rajasthan regional Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agrawal said Bhagwat will arrive in Jaipur on November 12 and attend various programmes besides holding interactions with RSS workers.

On November 15, Bhagwat will address a programme on "Contemporary Global Scenario and Integral Humanism" organised by the Ekatma Manav Darshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

He will attend a ceremony where a book based on the lives and contributions of late RSS pracharaks of Rajasthan will be released on November 16.

During his stay, Bhagwat will also hold meetings with different groups of RSS workers and engage in informal discussions.