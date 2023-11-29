RSS chief urges people to perform 'gau seva', inaugurates research institute in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday urged people to perform 'gau seva' and to serve cows as one's own mother.

People across the world have started showing greater compassion for cows and are showing interest in performing 'gau seva', Bhagwat said during the inauguration event of the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre at Parkham village here.

He said the institute would carry out research related to cows and provide training on their protection.

Asking people to take pledge to serve cows, Bhagwat mentioned the benefits of keeping them at home. He advised them to prefer indigenous cows over other breeds.

"Cows should not be set free in open for want of fodder. As we do not leave parents in financial crunch, we have to do the same with cows," he added in his address after the institute's inauguration.

The RSS chief also laid the foundation stone of AYUSH Veterinary Institute here and released the poster of the film 'Godaan' which is based on cows.

Bhagwat had on on Monday reached Nagla Chandrabhan (Deendayal Dham), the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in the Farah area here.

